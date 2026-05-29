Delhi High Court Grants Interim Relief to Naga Chaitanya in Personality Rights Case

The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in a personality rights suit alleging unauthorised use of his name, image, and unauthorised merchandise platforms, AI-generated content, and online videos.

Justice Jyoti Singh heard the matter after Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for actor Naga Chaitanya, submitted that several websites were using Naga Chaitanya’s name alongside explicit search terms to attract traffic and circulate objectionable content. The Court was also shown unauthorised merchandise listings featuring the actor’s likeness.

The suit further raised concerns over AI-generated and manipulated content, as well as allegedly defamatory material related to the actor’s personal life circulating online.

Taking note of the allegations, the Court issued summons to the defendants and directed them to file responses. The plaintiff also sought a dynamic injunction against recurring infringing websites and URLs.

The matter will be taken up for further consideration after responses are filed, with the Court expected to examine the scope of protection available to personality rights against online misuse and unauthorised commercial exploitation.