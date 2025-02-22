Mufasa OTT Release: Where and When to Watch Online

Disney’s much-anticipated film Mufasa: The Lion King has officially made its way to digital streaming platforms after a successful theatrical run. Following its grand premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on December 9, 2024, the movie was released in U.S. theaters on December 20, 2024. While the film received mixed reviews, it was praised for its stunning visual effects and immersive storytelling, though some critics felt it fell short in certain aspects.

Mufasa: The Lion King – Plot, Cast, and More

Directed by Barry Jenkins and written by Jeff Nathanson, Mufasa: The Lion King is a 2024 American musical drama that serves as a prequel to the original The Lion King. The film explores the early life of Mufasa, taking viewers deep into the African savannah through breathtaking photorealistic animation.

Production began in 2020 but faced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Notably, the movie is dedicated to James Earl Jones, the original voice of Mufasa, in honor of his legendary contribution to the franchise.

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release – Where to Watch Online

Mufasa: The Lion King became available for rent or purchase on major streaming platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango, starting February 18, 2025. Fans eager to experience the film from the comfort of their homes can access it on these platforms.

For those with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, the film will be available for free streaming starting April 1, 2025, allowing subscribers to enjoy the epic journey of Mufasa without any additional cost.