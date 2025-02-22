Rock’s Surprise WWE Return Stuns Fans Across the Globe

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has teased that everything could change when The Rock makes his return on SmackDown this week. The wrestling legend, also known as The Final Boss, shocked fans by announcing his comeback on social media.

“Strap in,” Triple H said in a statement on WWE’s official website. “When The Final Boss shows up, anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”

The Rock confirmed his return on Instagram, calling it "bold, disruptive, unpredictable, and dangerous." Fans are now buzzing with speculation about whether he will be part of WrestleMania 41 in April.

Just before The Rock’s announcement, WWE had promoted a Bloodline reunion match featuring Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa against Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman. However, WWE later deleted the match announcement, leading many to believe The Rock’s return forced a change in plans.

The Rock is one of the biggest names in wrestling and Hollywood. He started his WWE career during the Attitude Era, later moving to Hollywood and becoming a global superstar. He is now part of the TKO Board of Directors and played a key role in last year’s WrestleMania, where Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

His last WWE appearance was on January 7 at NXT New Year’s Evil and a day later on WWE RAW’s Netflix debut. Fans were surprised by his friendly interaction with Cody Rhodes, fueling rumors about his role in upcoming storylines.

Now that The Rock’s return is official, WWE fans are eager to see how he will shape the road to WrestleMania 41!