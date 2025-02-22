Tumbbad OTT release: When and Where to watch?

The Sohum Shah-led period folk horror film, Tumbbad, has been making waves at the box office since its re-release. Despite not achieving massive success during its initial release in 2018, the film has broken several records after its re-release. If you're interested in watching this horror film online, here's where you can stream it on OTT.

Tumbbad, which was directed by Rahi Anil Barve, originally premiered on October 12, 2018. The movie can now be streamed on Prime Video, enabling movie lovers to watch the film in the comfort of their own homes.

The story of Tumbbad follows Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, as he goes in search of buried treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. The movie has a stellar cast, including Mohammad Samad, Jyoti Malshe, Anita Date-Kelkar, Ronjini Chakraborty, and Deepak Damle.

Interestingly enough, Sohum Shah not only acted in the lead role in the movie but also co-produced it with Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah.

The latest update came when Shah went on his Instagram to reveal the official sequel of Tumbbad. The announcement video included a voiceover that indicated the coming back of a doomsday-like event. The caption on it was, "#TUMBBAD2. Pralay Aayega."

The re-release of Tumbbad has been a huge success, with the movie minting Rs 27 crore in 18 days. If you're a horror movie buff or just looking for a suspenseful watch, Tumbbad is well worth a watch on Prime Video.

