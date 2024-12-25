Allu Arjun to get second notice?: Sandhya Theatre Accident

A tragic incident occurred on December 4 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where a special screening of the much-awaited film Pushpa 2 was going on. A stampede broke out among the huge crowd gathered outside the theatre, resulting in the tragic death of a 35-year-old woman and leaving her son critically injured.

Following this gruesome incident, the Telangana Police have been carrying out an in-depth investigation. In this inquiry process, the star of the movie was summoned to the police station in Hyderabad for interrogation. The actor reportedly fully cooperated during the four-hour intense interrogation and replied to all questions posed to him.

However, sources close to the investigation have revealed that Allu Arjun is likely to be questioned again. The authorities are planning to send a second notice to the actor, summoning him for further questioning. This development has sparked much interest, and many people are eager to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic stampede.

The incident raised important questions about how crowds are managed and cared for at events, especially those involving celebrities. Given the huge fan following one gets to witness with each star like Allu Arjun, this is only a matter of time before such chaos erupts on the streets.

As the investigation continues, the focus is on the cause of the stampede and whether sufficient crowd control measures were in place. The Telangana Police are working round the clock to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy.

