England hand maiden Test call-ups to Jamie Smith, Dillon Pennington for Windies series

London, June 30 (IANS) England have named a 14-member strong squad for the first two matches of the three-match Test series against West Indies, starting at Lord’s on July 10.

England have handed maiden Test call-ups to Nottinghamshire seamer Dillon Pennington and Surrey batter Jamie Smith, who will also be available to keep wicket.

Both have been standout performers in the County Championship Division One this season. Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson is the only other uncapped player. He was part of the squad for the Test tour of India earlier this year.

Pennington, 25, who joined Nottinghamshire this year from Worcestershire, has been showing his promise with the ball, taking 29 Championship wickets at an average of 23.03 in the top-flight.

It came as a surprise as England dropped experienced wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, who recently earned his 100th Test cap against India in March, will be replaced by young debutant Jamie Smith.

The attacking right-hand batter Smith has been in spectacular form this campaign, helping Surrey consolidate their top spot in Division One, has scored 507 runs at an average of 76.93. He is set to be rewarded with his Test debut next week at Lord’s and add to his England ODI credentials when he debuted last summer against Ireland.

Pacer Chris Woakes returns to the Test squad for the first time since July 2023, when he was awarded the Player of the Series during the Ashes series against Australia.

It is bound to be an emotional first Test game at Lord’s as perhaps one of the greatest fast bowlers of his generation Jimmy Anderson will be playing his final game for the squad.

The 41-year-old will be drawing the curtains on a glorious career after the first game.

"The first Test of the summer is always a special moment, but it will be extra poignant with it being Jimmy’s (Anderson) last Test before he retires. He has given everything to the sport since his Test debut in 2003. We all would like to wish him well as he walks out at Lord’s for the last time for England,” said ECB Managing Director Rob Key.

England men’s squad for West Indies series: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson (first Test only), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes.

England vs West Indies test series schedule

1st Test: England v West Indies, 10-14 July 2024 at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London

2nd Test: England v West Indies, 18-22 July 2024 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham

3rd Test: England v West Indies, 26-30 July 2024 at Edgbaston in Birmingham

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.