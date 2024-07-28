Tragic Flood: 3 IAS Students Dead in Delhi Coaching Center Basement

Three IAS aspirants died after being trapped in the basement of a coaching center that was flooded with water. In Central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging, leading to a sudden burst of water that flooded the coaching center.

On Saturday, Rau's IAS Study Circle experienced the water burst, prompting a rescue call to Delhi fire services at 7 p.m. Five fire tenders were dispatched to the area to rescue the trapped students. Divers were also deployed, although a faculty member suggested that divers should have been sent instead of fire tenders initially.

During the rescue operation, divers retrieved the bodies of two female students, one at 10 p.m. and the other at 11:20 p.m., and continued their search. According to students present at the coaching center, the victims had gone to the basement library for self-study. Within no time, the basement was filled with 10-12 feet of water, making escape impossible. A faculty member stated that the students called emergency services, but rescuers couldn't reach the scene quickly due to heavy traffic jams.

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed. Authorities confirmed that two female and one male student died in the incident.