Eco-friendly pandals reflect green Kumbh, set new benchmark with plastic-free designs

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) A 'green' camp at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has become a major attraction, not only for its spiritual and cultural events but also for its remarkable commitment to sustainability and plastic-free pandals.

Situated in Sector 9, near Gangeshwar Bajrangdas Chowk, this 9-acre Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan's camp is hosting a 33-day spiritual and cultural festival, running from January 15 to February 16. Visitors are experiencing a beautiful blend of divinity, culture, and modern technology, with an eco-friendly twist.

The camp is spread over a 9+ acre area, with the boundary spanning 400 x 750 feet. One of the most striking features is the series of 16 handcrafted paintings created by international artisans, led by Krishna Pal and his team. These paintings, displayed around the camp, are made using eco-friendly materials. What makes this initiative stand out is the complete absence of single-use plastics and PVC.

The entire pandal, designed with sustainability in mind, is made using materials like jute, grass, and fabric. Over 60 eco-friendly cottages have been constructed within the camp, ensuring that every part of the structure adheres to the principles of environmental preservation.

Ruchika Bharti, a spokesperson for Divya Jyoti Sansthan, highlighted the importance of environmental responsibility in line with the government's campaign for sustainability. "As part of the government's environmental initiative, we are also doing our bit to ensure a green Kumbh. Our camp is completely plastic-free. Even the flex used for decorations is made from jute, and materials like grass and til (sesame) are being used. This initiative aims to create a plastic-free environment here at the Maha Kumbh," she said.

Ruchika further emphasised that the institution’s efforts align with the belief that a harmonious relationship with nature is key to human progress.

"We strongly believe that without nature, nothing is possible. Protecting our environment is essential for humanity to thrive, and this Green Kumbh initiative is one way to contribute to that cause," she added.

This eco-friendly initiative at Maha Kumbh is drawing significant attention from visitors and authorities alike, setting a new benchmark for how large-scale events can embrace sustainability.

