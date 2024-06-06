Delhi: Wanted member of Hashim Baba gang nabbed

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) After a brief exchange of fire, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a wanted sharp-shooter of Hashim Baba gang near Ghazipur market in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested individual was identified as Ayaan. He was previously found involved in five cases including murder and attempt to murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said an input was received regarding the movements of Ayaan.

"The information was further developed through technical and manual surveillance and after constant efforts specific information was received that Ayaan would come to Paper market, Ghazipur Mandi to meet one of his contacts in the midnight of June 3 and 4," the police officer said .

Ayaan was eventually spotted riding a scooty.

"When he was signalled to stop and surrender, he resorted to firing upon the police team in an attempt to escape. In self defence, the police also fired, resulting in Ayaan sustaining bullet injuries in his legs," said the DCP.

Ayaan was promptly taken to the nearest LBS hospital for treatment.

"A total of seven rounds were fired from both sides i.e. three from the police team and four rounds by Ayaan," the DCP said.

The DCP further said that Ayaan in 2023 came in contact with Rahul and Manish who were actively involved in criminal cases.

"Rahul is affiliated with Hashim Baba gang. Recently, on May 29, Ayaan along with his associate Rahul went to the factory of one Suraj in the Welcome area and shot him dead in front of his factory and fled from the spot on scooty," said the DCP.

"They killed Suraj as he was a supporter of Prashant a.k.a Mintu. Both Suraj and Mintu belong to the Tota gang," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.