Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh backs Harshit Rana ahead of potential Test debut vs NZ

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Delhi’s rising fast-bowling sensation Harshit Rana is on the verge of something big - a potential Test debut for India against New Zealand in Mumbai. The 22-year-old, whose all-around skills have shone throughout the domestic season, will soon join the national squad, marking an important step in his cricketing journey and possibly giving India a potent weapon for the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia.

The young pacer’s journey to a potential Test debut has been closely guided by his Delhi coach and former national selector, Sarandeep Singh. Known for his mentoring skills, the coach believes a pre-Australia Test appearance would greatly benefit both India and Rana. "If India want him to play, I would love to see it. If he ends up playing a Test before going to Australia, then it is better for Harshit and for India, too, that they get a good fast bowler,” Sarandeep shared.

With experience as a selector and former Test and ODI player, Sarandeep understands what it takes to thrive at the highest level. His coaching approach is personal, tailoring motivation to each player’s unique strengths. “I know how to handle these players,” he explained. “You can’t treat everyone in the same way. I told Harshit he’s on the verge of an opportunity for India, and that he should take a fifer here. He got pumped up and delivered.”

Rana, true to his coach's words, did just that. In a Ranji Trophy match against Assam at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he produced a stellar performance that reinforced his readiness for the international stage. He took five wickets, marking his second First-Class five-wicket haul, and scored a critical 59 runs, helping Delhi clinch a dominant 10-wicket victory and secure a bonus point.

Reflecting on the match, Rana said, “The team management wanted me to play domestic before going to Australia, and I am glad that I did well in this match both with bat and ball.”

