Delhi BJP slams AAP govt over waterlogging, drowning incidents

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticises the AAP government for waterlogging, drowning incidents and electrocutions occurring in the national capital.

Continuous rain and water logging have tremendously caused inconvenience to the people while a child also died of electrocution in Delhi's Kotla Vihar.

Around 18 people have died in the past two months due to waterlogging, and drowning-related incidents in Delhi, six of them were children.

"It is the AAP government’s failure and negligence to address the issue of water logging. From July 13 to August 10, approx 17 incidents took place in which several people died. It happened because of the Delhi government's negligence," said BJP state chief Virendraa Sachdeva.

He alleged that no action was taken by the Delhi government following these incidents, adding that the AAP government is responsible and instead of taking any action they continue to promote corruption.

Reacting to Manish Sisodia’s preparation for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election after bail, Sachdeva said, "A person who got bail for 30 lakh can do no planning. He is a corrupt leader and the Delhi citizens will answer at the right time."

On 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Virendra Sachdeva praised Prime Minister Modi for its success over the past two years and emphasised that the campaign serves as a tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign which was started under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark India’s independence.

The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism among people and promote awareness about the Indian national flag. The Ministry of Culture is the nodal ministry for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.