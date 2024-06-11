COAI announces new leadership, Abhijit Kishore appointed Chairperson

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI), the apex industry association representing leading telecom, internet, technology, and digital services companies, on Tuesday announced its new leadership for the term 2024-25, effective June 2024.

Abhijit Kishore, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vodafone Idea Limited, will be the Chairperson while Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO), Bharti Airtel, will be the Vice Chairperson of the Association.

"As India heads into the third innings of the Narendra Modi-led government, we hope that the Digital India programme and other progressive policies will further gather momentum and empower every citizen with access to digital resources and opportunities," S.P. Kochhar, Director-General, COAI, said in a statement.

Kishore comes with an experience of over three decades in the telecom industry across functions, organisations and geographies. Before taking on the role of COO, he was heading the Enterprise Business of Vodafone Idea Ltd as the Chief Enterprise Business Officer.

"The telecom industry is growing from strength to strength, and together, we are committed to driving innovation for a more connected, secure and inclusive world. On behalf of the industry, I would like to reiterate our commitment to support the government’s efforts to bridge the digital divide in the country and further catalyse India’s digital transformation," said Kishore.

Vatts is a telecom industry veteran with 29 years of experience and an expert on Telecom & Broadcasting Licensing, Economic Regulations, Spectrum Management and Regulatory Litigation.

As the Chief Regulatory Officer of Bharti Airtel, he heads the Government Relations, Policy and Regulatory interfaces across the company’s business spanning mobility broadband, DTH, Data Center, Submarine Cables, its international subsidiaries and all digital lines of business.

"The telecom sector is going through a transformative phase, and we would work in collaboration with the government and regulators to address issues needing attention. I take this opportunity to thank the previous office bearers and look forward to closely working with the members," said Vatts.

