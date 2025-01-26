CM Yogi hoists national flag at official residence, extends greetings to citizens

Lucknow, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of 76th Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at his official residence and extended greetings to the people of state.

Speaking on the occasion, the UP CM stated, "The Constitution of India inspires us to unite with the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity. It has successfully united the entire nation in both challenging and favorable circumstances.”

He stated that on this day, India embarked on new journey as a sovereign, prosperous and democratic Republic.

“As we celebrate 75 years of the enforcement of the Indian Constitution, I pay tribute to the great sons of Bharat Mata on this occasion,” he added.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Indian Constitution serves as the greatest guide to ensuring justice for every citizen. He stated that the Constitution inspires the vision of a united India where justice is delivered without discrimination, and every individual contributes to the nation's prosperity.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the vision of a developed India can only be realized by adhering to the principles of the Indian Constitution.

“Today, when we look at the original copy of the Constitution of India, we can understand the depth and height of Indian culture,” he added.

He expressed pride in India's status as the world's largest democracy, where every citizen is equal and has been empowered with the right to vote since the very beginning.

He contrasted this with several modern democracies that have struggled with racial discrimination or denied voting rights to women and marginalized communities. “India ensured universal suffrage from day one,” he said.

The CM further urged citizens to fulfill their duties, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation over the next 25 years. He stated that this shared goal could be achieved through collective efforts and adherence to constitutional values.

Highlighting the inclusivity of the Constitution, the Chief Minister remarked that it grants equal rights to every citizen, irrespective of caste, religion, language, or gender. He lauded the central and state governments’ welfare initiatives as a representation of a “modern Ram Rajya,” emphasizing their role in providing justice and equality.

