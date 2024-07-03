CM Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till July 12

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till July 12 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order upon the expiry of the previously granted judicial custody.

Earlier in the day, the AAP supremo’s bail plea in a corruption case was mentioned before the Delhi High Court for urgent listing. A bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Manmohan assured that CM Kejriwal's bail petition will be heard on Friday (July 5).

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea filed by CM Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the CBI. A bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked the central agency to file its response by July 17 in the matter.

Recently, CM Kejriwal was sent to 14-day judicial custody (till July 12) in a corruption case linked to the same liquor policy scam.

On June 26, the CBI formally arrested the AAP supremo when he was produced before Rouse Avenue Court.

A day before, the Delhi High Court stayed a trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case saying that the documents and arguments were not appreciated by the lower court.

The Supreme Court, in May, had reserved its verdict on the petition filed by CM Kejriwal challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case. However, he was ordered to be released on 21-day interim bail by the apex court in view of the general elections.

