'CM on bail': BJP's Gaurav Bhatia says Delhi's people will soon demand Kejriwal's resignation

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Citing the conditions on which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the apex court, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the AAP, which termed the decision "a victory of truth", has no morality left as it cannot explain why he is not quitting the post.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhatia said: "The BJP has a clear policy of zero tolerance for corruption. Even (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee had to bow down and said she could resign. Corrupt Arvind Kejriwal will also have to bow down."

He further said that the AAP will need to explain why Kejriwal is not resigning and claimed that people will soon demand that he step down.

He also mentioned that the conditions imposed for Kejriwal's bail are significant and he would explain their importance once the full judgment is out.

However, based on the hearing and reports, Bhatia sought to highlight some important points.

"So why do I say the corrupt Chief Minister has become a CM on bail, as he was released after paying a surety of Rs 10 lakh? Now, tell me, should a person holding a constitutional position, who is facing legal charges, be the Chief Minister of Delhi?"

"This is the same corrupt Aam Aadmi Party, which has corruption running in its veins. The CM is out on bail, the former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is out on bail, and leader Sanjay Singh is also on bail. What kind of party is this? There is no morality left," he added.

Bhatia also referred to the Supreme Court's remarks on Kejriwal's conditional bail, stating that the conditions applied to others accused in the case also apply to the AAP leader.

He listed the conditions, saying that according to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail order, Kejriwal will have to surrender his passport to the court and will not be allowed to travel abroad.

Another condition is that Kejriwal must report to the investigating officer every Monday and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 12 noon.

Bhatia questioned Kejriwal’s standing as a leader who must now report to the authorities twice a week, saying the people of Delhi won’t tolerate this.

"The citizens of Delhi deserve a better CM, not someone who is the epitome of corruption like Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Kejriwal was granted bail on Friday in the CBI case related to the Delhi liquor policy, after 177 days in jail, on the same conditions applied in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case for which he was granted bail on July 12. These include that he will not visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat, not sign any file unless required and necessary for obtaining the clearance of the Lt Governor, or meet any witness or have access to any official file related to the case, or speak out on the case.

Both the ED and CBI have registered cases against Kejriwal. The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 and on June 26, the CBI arrested him from the jail itself.

