Chandigarh University, Bajaj Auto sign pact for skill enhancement

Chandigarh, June 27 (IANS) The Chandigarh University and Bajaj Auto Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding for a six-month skill development residential programme on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bajaj Engineering Skill Training (BEST) Centre of Excellence, to come up on the varsity campus, will bring the academy closer to the industry. Its four-stage programme has been prepared by Bajaj Auto.

Admission will be on the basis of merit, while there will be provision of scholarships also. World-class trainers will train students.

"The skills of the students have to be developed. Students are entering the industry after getting world-class training. With the passing of the course, they will have two to three job offers. Latest equipment will be here and there will be practical knowledge in which they will work on machines and will get better job opportunities in the country itself," Chandigarh University Director General Hrridyash Deshpande said.

