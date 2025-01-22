Champions League: Barcelona win Benfica thriller, Liverpool beat Lille for last-16 qualification

Lisbon, Jan 22 (IANS) FC Barcelona struck deep into stoppage time to edge a dramatic nine-goal encounter against Benfica at a rainy Estadio da Luz.

FC Barcelona earned three points in spectacular fashion after beating Benfica 4-5 with a comeback that seemed impossible with the team trailing 4-2 after 77 minutes.

Two penalties by Lewandowski, an Eric Garcia header, and Raphinha brace – including the winner deep into added time – completed a comeback that sees FC Barcelona mathematically through to the last sixteen of the Champions League.

Vangelis Pavlidis' 29-minute hat-trick put Benfica in a commanding position at the break, with only Robert Lewandowski's penalty giving the hosts hope.

Raphinha reduced the deficit to one after half-time, the ball rebounding in off his head after Anatoliy Trubin's failed clearance, before a Ronald Araújo own goal set the visitors back once more.

However, Lewandowski's 78th-minute spot kick brought Benfica back within reach, then substitute Eric García headed in a delightful Pedri cross and Raphinha burst forward and finished powerfully in added time to seal a remarkable win.

Meanwhile, Liverpool confirmed a top-eight finish in the Champions League league phase and therefore an automatic place in the last 16 after edging 10-man Lille at Anfield.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott earned Liverpool a 2-1 victory over 10-man Lille to make it seven wins from seven for Arne Slot's side.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, racing onto Curtis Jones' through ball and scoring his 50th European goal for the Reds.

Despite Aissa Mandi’s red card for a second bookable offence, Jonathan David drew the visitors level on 62 minutes. However, Harvey Elliott's deflected strike soon sealed the win for the Reds.

Liverpool will be seeded in the Round of 16 and face a winner from the knockout play-offs, which are contested by those teams who place ninth to 24th in the league phase.

Last-16 ties are scheduled to be played on March 4 and 5 and March 11 and 12, and the second leg will be hosted at Anfield.

The draws for the last 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final take place on February 21.

