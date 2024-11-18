Chad, Nigeria discuss strengthening regional security

Yaounde, Nov 18 (IANS) Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and Nigeria's National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu discussed enhancing regional security and combating terrorism, according to Chad's presidency.

The meeting took place on Sunday, two weeks after Mahamat Deby threatened to withdraw Chad from the Multinational Joint Task Force, which comprises troops from countries bordering Lake Chad to combat the militant Islamist group Boko Haram, reports Xinhua news agency.

He criticized the force for its failure to tackle Boko Haram militants, which claimed the lives of over 40 Chadian soldiers in the Lake Province in a recent clash.

During the discussions, they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration to promote peace and stability in the Lake Chad Basin region.

"In the days to come, the mixed force will have a new face with the aim of exterminating the common enemy," Ribadu said after meeting the president.

Ribadu delivered a written message from Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, expressing "unwavering" support for Mahamat Deby and the people of Chad in the wake of the recent terrorist attack on Barkaram Island, according to Chad's presidency.

