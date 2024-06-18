Carlos Sainz reveals, teams without confirmed driver lineup for next season have offered him a contract

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Carlos Sainz is perhaps one of the most watched racers on the grid now as the talented Spanish Ferrari driver is on the lookout for his next Formula One team. The former McLaren man is currently amidst his final season as a driver for the Scuderia as he will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 season.

Following weeks of speculation, Sainz has now confirmed that he has an offer from every team that does not have a confirmed driver line-up in the coming season.

“There isn’t one [option]. There are various, I won’t lie to you. All the teams that haven’t signed both their drivers for next year, I’m on their list. They have offered me a contract, and I could sign with them tomorrow. But I won’t sign tomorrow, I will be calm and make a decision soon,” said the Ferrari driver on the Spanish TV Show, ‘El Hormiguero.’

At the current time, only Red Bull and Ferrari have a confirmed line-up for next season but Mercedes are reportedly courting young 17-year-old sensation Kimi Antonelli.

According to recent reports, Williams and Sauber are currently leading the race to sign one of the hottest commodities in motorsports. Sainz also went on to say, ‘he will take the decision very soon.’

“I have my options on the table, ready to take a decision. And I will take the decision very soon because I want to get it out of the way and focus on what remains of this year with Ferrari,” added the three-time Grand Prix winner.

