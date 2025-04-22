Forest midfielder Anderson is desperate to be back in Champions League

London, April 22 (IANS) Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson says he is desperate to be back in the UEFA Champions League and believes his club have a great chance to qualify for next season's competition after 2-1 win at Spurs helped reclaim third place in the Premier League table.

First half goals from Elliot Anderson and Chris Wood were enough for Nottingham Forest to claim a first ever win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Spurs.

"I'm desperate to be there again. It was a really proud moment playing in the Champions League and to be honest I never thought I'd be playing in my first season away from Newcastle, but I think if we keep going the way we're going and do what we've done all season then I think we've got a good chance," Anderson was quoted by Premier League website.

Forest entered Monday's match on the back of two straight league defeats, but returned to winning ways after earning their ninth away win of the campaign, second only to the 11 of leaders Liverpool.

“It was really important to get back on track and do what we've been doing all season. Everyone in there is buzzing to get the three points.

“It was really important to come out fast, to try and get that first goal. It set us in good stead for the game and obviously [Chris] Wood's second one was brilliant. It was just about holding on to the lead, really," added Anderson.

Forest return to third in the Premier League ahead of next weekend’s Emirates FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

Former Forest striker Teddy Sheringham believes Nuno Espirito Santo's side can remain in the top five and secure a spot in next season's Champions League.

"Their confidence will be very high. The teams they're playing haven't got much to play for, so you'd like to think they would be able to overpower them with their determination to get results," said Sheringham.

