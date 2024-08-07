BSF chief reviews security preparedness in Tripura, discusses ongoing situation in Bangladesh

Agartala, Aug 7 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting here on Wednesday to review border security preparedness, and discuss the ongoing law and order situation in Bangladesh and its implications on the security scenario, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said that the BSF chief, at the meeting at the Tripura Frontier headquarters at Salbagan, on the outskirts of Agartala, applauded the tireless efforts and dedication of the troops in safeguarding the borders.

He also appreciated efforts made to prevent infiltration and trans-border crimes effectively on the India-Bangladesh border by BSF Tripura Frontier personnel.

The BSF chief, accompanied by Additional Director General Ravi Gandhi arrived here on Wednesday on a one-day visit to review the security and operational preparedness of BSF along the India-Bangladesh border.

Tripura Frontier Inspector General Patel Piyush Purusottam Das and other senior officials gave an operational briefing on the frontier to the BSF DG.

Before leaving here for Delhi, Chawdhary also held a separate meeting with state Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan and Director General of Police, Intelligence, Anurag Dhankar, and discussed various issues pertaining to the state.

The BSF spokesman said that 11 Bangladesh nationals, including a woman, were arrested jointly by its personnel and Tripura Police from two different places in the West Tripura district. The BSF also seized huge drugs and cigarettes worth Rs 70 lakh from Sepahijala and West Tripura districts.

Bangladesh has been wracked by unrest, forcing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down and flee the country. The BSF has placed its personnel, all along the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border, on high alert to forestall any eventuality.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.