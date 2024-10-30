Brijpal Tandon’s death is a significant loss to society: JP Nadda

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (IANS) Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday expressed condolences with the passing away of Brijpal Tandon, mother of Sanjay Tandon, former state president of BJP Chandigarh and co-in-charge-of-BJP Himachal Pradesh

Nadda visited Tandon's residence to pay his respects. He stated that the loss of Brijpal Tandon is not only a personal tragedy for the family but also a significant loss for society which has lost a courageous and inspiring figure.

He emphasised the invaluable contributions of her late husband, Balram Das Tandon, to the party, while also recognising Brijpal Tandon's sacrifices and unwavering support.

He reflected on the inevitability of death, stating that it is an undeniable truth “we cannot escape. The time and place of one’s passing are predetermined, but to honour a great soul, we must follow the path they have illuminated.”

He offered tributes on behalf of millions of BJP workers, acknowledging her profound impact. Sanjay Tandon, in remembrance of his mother, spoke of her dedication and the values she instilled in him.

He expressed that his current achievements are a testament to the sacrifices and teachings of his parents, a debt he will never forget. The gathering was attended by BJP state president Jitendra Pal Malhotra, Vice President Devender Singh Babla, Kailash Chand Jain, Shakti Prakash Devshali, General Secretary Hukam Chand, Deputy Mayor Rajendra Sharma, Former Mayor Anoop Gupta, Councillors Kanwar Rana, Manoj Sonkar, Naresh Panchal, Anil Dubey and other party workers.

Sanjay Tandon’s father Balram Das Tandon, a founding member of the erstwhile Jan Sangh, died of a cardiac arrest in 2018 at the age of 90. At that time he was Chhattisgarh Governor.

Tandon was the brain behind the alliance between Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, formerly Jan Sangh. He was Punjab Deputy Chief Minister in the Justice (retd) Gurnam Singh Akali Dal-Jan Sangh ministry in 1969-70.

He also served as a cabinet minister in 1977-79 and in 1997-2002 in the ministries headed by Parkash Singh Badal.

