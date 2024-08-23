BJP set to form govt for third time in Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar

Gurugram, Aug 23 (IANS) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday sounded confident about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time.

The former Haryana Chief Minister attended a party meeting here that was held to discuss the probable nominees for the upcoming October 1 election for 90 Assembly seats.

The two-day brainstorming session of the state election committee of the BJP to shortlist candidates for the Assembly elections had commenced on August 22.

Speaking to the mediapersons after the meeting, the Union Minister said that around 25-30 candidates had shown interest in each seat.

He said that the names would be shortlisted soon and submitted to the party's parliamentary board for finalisation.

Responding to Congress' claims of forming the government in the state, Manohar Lal Khattar said: "Eventually, the people will decide... and the people's needs and wishes are quite visible. The BJP is leading and is the first choice of the people of Haryana."

He also slammed the grand old party over its stance on the issue of reservation, saying the Congress went against the Constitution "multiple times" while the BJP always adhered to the principles laid down by B.R. Ambedkar.

"The Constitution is Gita for us and only BJP can guarantee the security and well-being in society as per Constitutional provisions," the Union Minister added.

Regarding poll promises made by others parties, such as "Rs 6,000 old age pension, 300 units of free electricity, and government jobs", Manohar Lal Khattar said that the people of Haryana are wise enough to see through such promises.

"The Congress made many promises in 2013 ahead of the 2014 elections but the BJP has delivered tangible results, including resolving farmers' issues, opening schools and colleges, purchasing crops at Minimum Support Price, and supporting sportspersons who win medals and awards," he added.

Besides Manohar Lal Khattar, those present in the meeting were Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state (Haryana) election in-charge and Union Human Resource Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-in-charge Biplab Deb, BJP National Vice President Saudan Singh, state in-charge Satish Poonia, Haryana unit BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, among others.

During the meeting, party office bearers of Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh and Rewari districts were also called separately, and the overall current political scenario was discussed.

