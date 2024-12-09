BJP membership drive in Bengal: Crucial meeting of party MPs today

Kolkata, Dec 9 (IANS) BJP's central observer for West Bengal, Sunil Bansal, is set to chair a crucial meeting with the party’s elected MPs from the state today in New Delhi. The meeting will focus on the ongoing membership drive in West Bengal.

Attendees will include 12 Lok Sabha members and two Rajya Sabha members from the state.

According to party insiders, Bansal will outline strategies to help MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha actively participate in achieving the ambitious target of enrolling one crore new members in West Bengal by the end of December. However, only 25 per cent of the target has been met so far.

State BJP insiders said that in the meeting Bansal is expected to draw out a strategy for the party MPs on how they can contribute to the ongoing drive to induct new members in the party.

Following this session, Bansal is likely to hold a separate meeting with BJP’s legislative team in the West Bengal Assembly. A senior party official hinted that Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, may play a crucial role in boosting the membership campaign.

Sources also revealed that the meeting will emphasize strengthening the party’s grassroots organization, especially at the booth level, in preparation for the critical 2026 state assembly elections.

“A recent internal review highlighted gaps in effectively leveraging key issues against the state government and ruling dispensation. This was evident in the disappointing results of last month’s bypolls in six Assembly constituencies,” said a state committee member, who requested anonymity.

Bansal is expected to urge the state leadership to address these challenges and focus on organisational consolidation without delay to ensure better outcomes in the upcoming assembly polls.

