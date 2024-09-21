BJP leader congratulates Atishi, takes dig at 'inefficient' AAP leadership

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) In a statement following Atishi's appointment as Chief Minister, BJP leader Harsh Malhotra on Saturday extended his congratulations to the AAP leader and urged her to address key issues that have plagued Delhi during Arvind Kejriwal's decade-long tenure.

The BJP leader urged Atishi to tackle corruption and said, "She must ensure that the development and facilities that eluded Delhi residents over the last 10 years are finally delivered under her leadership."

Highlighting her previous role as PWD Minister, Malhotra pointed to the persistent issues of uncleaned sewage and widespread waterlogging across the national Capital.

He said, "I hope that now as Chief Minister, Atishi will take decisive action to resolve these problems without any hindrance."

Addressing Swati Maliwal's statement that Atishi's family members supported the cause to save Afzal Guru from being executed, the BJP leader agreed and said Atishi and Kejriwal should think whether such people should be supported or not.

AAP leader Atishi is set to take oath as Delhi's sixth Chief Minister on Saturday evening.

Lieutenant Governor (LG), VK Saxena, is slated to administer the oath to Atishi and her Council of Ministers at the Raj Niwas at 4.30 P.M.

The following ministers - Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain - will keep their positions, while Dalit MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will join the Cabinet as a new member. There is still one ministerial post that remains vacant.

Atishi will become Delhi's third woman Chief Minister, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj from the BJP and Sheila Dikshit from the Congress.

On Tuesday evening, Atishi accompanied the AAP's National Convener Kejriwal to meet LG Saxena at the Raj Niwas, where he submitted his resignation as the Chief Minister of Delhi and she staked her claim to form the government.

LG Saxena subsequently proposed September 21 as the swearing-in date.

After the swearing in, the AAP leader will prove her government's majority in the 70-member Assembly in a special session called on September 26-27.

The ruling AAP in Delhi is already in its fourth year of power, and Atishi will lead the government for the remaining term that is slated to run until February when Assembly elections are due.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.