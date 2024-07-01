BJP has paid price for throttling my voice: Mahua Moitra

Kolkata, July 1 (IANS) Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal Mahua Moitra launched a scathing attack against BJP on the floor of the house on Monday, saying that the ruling party has paid heavily for “throttling” her voice.

“The last time I stood here I was not allowed to speak. But the ruling party has paid a very heavy price for throttling the voice of one MP. In an attempt to suppress me, the public made 63 of your members sit permanently. You have gone down from 303 to 240,” Moitra said on the floor of the house.

She was expelled from the Lok Sabha in her previous term in reference to a “cash for query” controversy.

She said that the Central government is not stable because of BJP’s minority status for which the party has to depend on its allies to keep the government running. She also predicted that the current NDA government might collapse anytime.

In 2019, Moitra got elected from Krishnanagar constituency defeating BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey by a margin of 63,218 votes. In November last year, she was expelled from the Lok Sabha following a recommendation of the Parliamentary Ethics Panel for her expulsion in connection with a “cash for query” controversy.

In 2024 she was re-nominated by Trinamool Congress from Krishnanagar and she got elected again defeating BJP’s Amrita Roy, a member of the royal family of Krishnanagar. However, this time her winning margin declined to 56,705.

