Bhumi Pednekar hunts for 'ultimate' chole bhature in Delhi

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a video showcasing her quest to satisfy a quintessential Delhi craving—chole bhature.

Taking to social media, the actress posted a short clip of herself exploring the vibrant streets of the capital city. The video shows Bhumi and her team navigating the bustling streets, embracing the spirit of Delhi’s dynamic food culture.

In the caption, the ‘Bhakshak’ actress wrote, “On the streets to find chole bhature #DilliDilli.” In the video, Pednekar can be heard saying, “I can't believe I’m once again on the streets of another city trying to find food. I think I’ve come to Nirula’s after 10 years. I want chole kulche, but I can’t believe they’re not available!” She then makes a grumpy face and says, “We have no time, we really have to go and get it.”

The video ends with Bhumi finally relishing her favourite chole bhature, adding, “I’ve craved this. Just the best!”

Meanwhile, the ‘Badhaai Do’ actress, an avid social media user, had previously posted stunning photos of herself in sarees for World Saree Day.

Alongside the post, Bhumi wrote, “Sorry, I love wearing a saree :) #WorldSareeDay. In a world of fast fashion, the saree remains my constant—a symbol of sustainable luxury that’s timeless and versatile. For me, it’s more than just an outfit; it’s a story of art, culture, and heritage, woven with care and purpose. This #WorldSareeDay, I celebrate the magic of the saree—where tradition meets conscious living.”

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in the Netflix crime thriller “Bhakshak,” based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. The show also starred Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar.

In "Bhakshak," the actress played Vaishali, an independent journalist who unearths a crime in a shelter home for homeless girls. Directed by Pulkit and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the film premiered on Netflix on February 9.

