BFFs Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reunite for ‘RIP’

Los Angeles, July 3 (IANS) Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, known to be the best of friends, are collaborating on a new project.

The two actors, who previously worked together on ‘Good Will Hunting’ and ‘Air’, will next star in ‘RIP’, a new Netflix thriller from writer and director Joe Carnahan, reports Variety.

Plot details and the release date are currently under wraps.

The film will be produced by Artists Equity, the artist-led studio founded by Affleck and Damon in 2022.

Artists Equity’s other projects include the Cillian Murphy starrer ‘Small Things Like These’, a sequel to ‘The Accountant’, and the Jennifer Lopez-led films ‘Unstoppable’ and ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’.

According to Variety, Affleck and Damon have been longtime collaborators, first teaming up for 1997’s ‘Good Will Hunting’, which earned them both Oscars for Best Original Screenplay.

They starred together in Ridley Scott’s 2021 historical drama ‘The Last Duel’ alongside Jodie Comer and Adam Driver. Their last project was 2023’s sports drama ‘Air’, which Affleck also directed.

Damon was most recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning ‘Oppenheimer’ and Ethan Coen’s ‘Drive-Away Dolls’. He is next set to star alongside Affleck’s brother Casey in the comedy heist film ‘The Instigators’.

Affleck recently reprised his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 2023’s ‘The Flash’ and appeared in his wife Jennifer Lopez’s film ‘This Is Me... Now: A Love Story’.

