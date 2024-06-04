'Beyond 310 on its own was certain had BJP won more seats in UP, Maha & Bengal'

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the BJP would have gone beyond 310 seats on its own had the party won in more Parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal -- the top three states with most Lok Sabha seats at 80, 48 and 42, respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, however, said that the people of the country have once again given an absolute majority to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get a third consecutive term in office.

"I congratulate him (PM Modi) and all the workers (of the BJP) across the country! In Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, we lost some seats. Better success was expected in West Bengal. Had this happened, BJP would have gone beyond 310 on its own," the former Maharashtra chief minister said in a post on X.

"The workers of BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and all the constituent parties in Maharashtra have worked hard in this election, and they will continue to do so. I thank them from the bottom of my heart," he added.

Fadnavis further stated that the BJP alone has won more seats than all the parties in the INDIA bloc combined.

