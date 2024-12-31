Bangladeshi woman, son living illegally in Delhi deported

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Intensifying its drive against illegal immigrants and refugees, the Delhi Police on Tuesday deported two Bangladeshi nationals, the mother and son duo.

Both have been living in the national capital, apparently with fake identities and forged documents since 2005.

The mother-son duo, identified as Nazma Khan alias Kajol and her 22-year-old son Naim Khan, were apprehended recently by the South West branch of Delhi Police. Mother Nazma was detained on December 30 while her son was taken into custody a day ago, on December 29.

Nazma arrived in India via Benapole border around 20 years ago and was engaged in domestic servant work near Katwaria Sarai. Her son Naim Khan entered the country via the West Bengal border in 2020 and was staying with her when a police team came searching for them.

The detention and deportation of the mother-son duo come on the back of a coordinated verification drive followed by a crackdown on the illegal migrants, undertaken in the capital by various Delhi Police teams.

The duo landed in the police net, apparently after cops received a tip-off about their illegal stay in the country.

On December 29, one of the patrolling teams received a piece of secret information about an illegal Bangladeshi national at Shastri Market near Pippal Chowk. Acting upon the inputs, the police team rushed to the spot and located the suspected individual. Upon grilling, he disclosed that his name was Naim Khan and he entered Indian borders from Bangladesh, some years ago.

The two Bangladeshi nationals were deported under provisions of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which gets the verification of addresses of the foreigners in their native country and facilitates deportation.

Notably, the South West District Police has intensified efforts to identify, detain and repatriate individuals residing without valid Indian documents. A dedicated team of police officials has been deployed to conduct thorough searches and gather intelligence to locate undocumented immigrants. The team is on the lookout for more illegal migrants, if living illegally in the capital.

