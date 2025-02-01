Assam govt to establish new department to promote startups

Guwahati, Feb 1 (IANS) The Assam government has decided to establish a new department to promote startup businesses in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held in Dispur.

Sarma said: “To supervise the development of startups in Assam and provide policy, funding and mentorship support, Cabinet has approved creation of a new administrative unit -- Department of Innovation, Incubation and Startup.”

Notably, to give a boost to business in the state, a big investor summit -- Advantage Assam is set to be hosted in Guwahati in February.

Sarma earlier said that this summit is set to bring more investments in the state.

The CM mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

He said that the event, which is set for February 25 and 26, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

“This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors,” he said.

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event.

It will be an extraordinary show, the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister said that perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.

He said that the goal of ‘Advantage Assam’, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The CM has asserted that Assam has a huge potential for investment and this upcoming summit will be proved as a gamechanger for the entire northeastern region.

He has already visited two foreign nations -- South Korea and Japan to showcase Assam’s strength to emerge as a potential hub for the investments. Sarma invited top industry players of South Korea and Japan to invest in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also decided Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan to support eligible Self Help Group (SHG) members in urban areas to take up micro entrepreneurship, and the cabinet has approved guidelines for implementation of Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

The scheme will provide 10,000 Seed Fund to eligible members.

