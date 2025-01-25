ASMITA Khelo India women’s football league enter remote pockets of Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) It wasn’t just the phoebus shining bright in the land of the rising sun, Arunachal Pradesh, this January. About 40km from Shi Yomi district, a strategically and geographically important Indian region in the North-East state, footballs were shining all the way.

The ASMITA Khelo India league forayed into new horizons this season as the football tournaments reached the remotest locations of Arunachal Pradesh. Three football tournaments kicked off in Ziro, Shi Yomi and Naharlagun from January 15.

Around 500 women participants from these regions played in the league. Monigong, a small arcane village on the Indo-China border in Shi Yomi district, was also an avid participant in the league with women across various age groups (U-13, U-15 and U-17) exhibiting extreme enthusiasm.

“70% of these young girls played a football league for the first time, they had never seen such competition structure of a football league, and they’ve only practised for 10 days to play the league, and they played so well”, said Major Ankiit Sharma, 9th Grenadier, Monigong, who was also the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony in Shi Yomi.

The flagship Khelo India Women’s league ‘Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action League’ (ASMITA) is the Central Government’s initiative for sports development at the grassroots level by reinforcing inclusivity and equity in sports. ASMITA league has provided a major impetus to sports in our country, mobilizing talent from even the most esoteric areas.

“Sports is paramount for the youth here and a lot of fast-paced developments are providing the much-needed momentum, especially in the sport of football. ASMITA has provided a significant window and platform for our girls to showcase their mettle and stand firmly on not only the national but also the international stage,” said Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, sanctioned a total fund of Rs 3.07 crore to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the 2024-25 season for the seamless execution of the ASMITA football leagues. A total of 90 cities have hosted the ASMITA football tournaments this season with over 7000 girls participating.

Speaking of the tournament at Yomi, Dawa Ruku, football coach at the Govt. Secondary School in Monigong, told SAI Media, “The kids here have been provided a big opportunity and a big platform through the women’s league. With the area being a very remote one, there are problems of transportation here and our talented kids cannot go outside to play. Now, they are getting to play a tournament in a ground near their home through ASMITA and it cannot be more memorable for them.”

A total prize money of Rs 72 Lakh is kept for the winning teams of the ASMITA football league. However, the impact goes beyond the prize money. “I am confident that with constant handholding, these kids are capable of rising to new heights, enabling them to play for the national women’s football team one day,” added Dawa Ruku.

“The league has not only brought football to a remote area but has also energised the local community with pride and hope for the future. Apart from transforming the space of sports, ASMITA has also been a platform to spread awareness about child marriage, which plagues the society here.

