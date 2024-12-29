Ashwini Vaishnaw slams Congress for insulting former PM Manmohan Singh over 'ordinance tearing' incident

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Union Railways Minister and senior BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday, hit out at the Congress for politicising the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and said that Singh was insulted by the grand old party when the then Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi publicly tore an ordinance which was approved by the Union Cabinet under Dr Singh in 2013.

In a post on social media platform X, Union Minister Vaishnaw said: "The ultimate insult came in 2013 when Rahul Gandhi publicly tore up an ordinance approved by the Cabinet chaired by Dr Singh as Prime Minister of India. Height of hypocrisy indeed."

Manmohan Singh, a man of intellect and integrity, remained steadfast in his leadership despite facing insults and challenges, particularly from within his own party. As he breathed his last on December 26, the country remembers how, despite Rahul Gandhi's insults, the isolated PM continued to stand firm in his commitment to the nation.

In a dramatic moment that shook the corridors of Indian politics, Rahul Gandhi, the then Vice-President of the Congress Party, publicly tore up a crucial ordinance supported by his own government in 2013.

The ordinance, aimed at protecting convicted lawmakers from immediate disqualification, was a controversial piece of legislation that had already been passed by the Union Cabinet and was presented as a way to address the issues faced by politicians with pending criminal cases.

However, it was Rahul Gandhi's shocking move that turned the ordinance into one of the most discussed moments in Indian political history.

This event took place just days before the Congress-led UPA government's proposed ordinance was to be introduced in Parliament. The ordinance, seen as a protectionist measure for politicians facing charges, had been endorsed by then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and several members of the Cabinet.

Dr Singh, known for his calm demeanour and technical approach to governance, was caught in a political storm when Rahul Gandhi made an unexpected announcement on the matter.

Later at a press conference, Rahul Gandhi not only condemned the ordinance but also took the bold step of publicly tearing it up, declaring it as "complete nonsense". His fiery stance shocked many, including his party colleagues, and revealed a clear rift between the Congress leadership.

Rahul Gandhi's actions were seen as a direct challenge to former Prime Minister Dr Singh's authority and his government's decisions, sending a clear signal of the young leader's growing discontent with the old guard and his desire to chart a new political course for the Congress Party.

This ordinance, which came at a time when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was on a foreign trip, had severely embarrassed the then UPA government, which went on to withdraw the Act.

AIIMS informed that Dr Manmohan Singh breathed his last on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. Dr Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the Parliament.

Dr Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India -- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is committed to setting up a memorial for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Punjab unit BJP General Secretary Anil Sarin said in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The BJP has always been keen on giving due respect to national heroes like the great economist Dr Manmohan Singh, who heralded major economic reforms in the country, he told the media.

"The BJP has always risen above politics, and it has even conferred Bharat Ratna on Congress leaders Madan Mohan Malviya, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee,” said Sarin.

He said the Central Cabinet has already decided to erect a national memorial in memory of Dr Manmohan Singh at its meeting on December 27. He said the place for the memorial requires to be acquired, transferred, setting up of a trust and there are certain other paperwork too involved.

"Once the ball is set rolling, the work shall be completed on the memorial as soon as possible," he clarified.

He said that despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah having conveyed the decision to erect a memorial to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the grand old party "is wrongly propagating that the Modi government is not keen to erect a memorial. The Congress has never respected Dr Manmohan Singh and it’s a matter of shame that the Congress is playing petty politics over the death of its own stalwart leader".

Sarin said that apart from Nehru and Gandhi's family, Dr Manmohan Singh was the only Prime Minister that has served the nation spanning 10 years in a row.

"All of us are well aware of the disgrace of late P.V. Narasimha Rao, who served the nation for five years as PM, suffered at the hands of his own party. Even the autobiography of Pranab Mukherjee mentions it," he added.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was also a noted economist, passed away at the AIIMS in Delhi on Thursday.

Dr Singh is credited with bringing reforms and transformational changes to the country's economy when it was passing through a tough phase.

His demise has been condoled by leaders cutting across political lines, eminent personalities as well as global leaders.

