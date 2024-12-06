YSRCP's AP Wide Farmers protest on December 13

Dec 06, 2024, 18:04 IST
YSRCP reschedules state-wide farmers’ protest to Dec 13

Tadepalli, Dec 6: YSRCP has postponed its state-wide farmers' protest, initially planned for December 11, to December 13 due to the enforcement of the MLC by-election code in five districts. Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged cadres to intensify efforts in addressing public issues and exposing the failures of the coalition government.

As part of this movement, YSRCP has scheduled protests on December 13 on farmers' issues, December 27 against electricity tariff hikes, and January 3 for fee reimbursement. The party reiterated its commitment to fighting for people's welfare and ensuring accountability from the ruling coalition government.


