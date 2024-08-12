YS Jagan to Meet Visakhapatnam YSRCP Leaders : Aug 13 and Aug 14

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has turned his focus toward the MLC elections in the Greater Visakhapatnam region. In this context, YS Jagan is set to hold consecutive meetings with leaders from the Greater Visakhapatnam district on August 13 and August 14 i.e. tomorrow and the day after.

YS Jagan has already met with ZPTC and MPTC members from five constituencies in the Greater Visakhapatnam area regarding the MLC elections for local bodies. Tomorrow and the day after, he will meet with leaders from the remaining constituencies. The YSRCP central office has stated that due to these meetings with local body representatives, other leaders will not have the opportunity to meet with Jagan during this time.

Meanwhile, former minister Botsa Satyanarayana has filed his nomination today as the YSRCP candidate for the MLC elections. He expressed confidence that the YSRCP would secure victory in the elections.