TDP NRIs Demand Nominated Posts, Fresh Headache to Chandrababu!

Tadepalli: The ruling TDP has a difficult task at hand to please all while filling the nominated posts for corporations in Andhra Pradesh. There are many contenders both within the party and the alliance party members Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party.

While the TDP leadership is looking into the potential nominations, the leaders from its NRI wing have also expressed their aspirations for the nominated posts. They are reportedly putting pressure on the party leadership to give them key posts in the corporations.

As per reports, NRI TDP USA Coordinator Komati Jayaram has dispatched a letter to the chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and requested him to nominate the party loyalists to the key posts in the corporations.

He stated that the Non-Resident Indian Telu members from NRI TDP USA wing acted as the frontline warriors for the party much ahead of Assembly election campaigning in the state and therefore the party leadership should reward them with suitable positions for their hard work.

Jayaram has reportedly sent a list with 216 NRI TDP USA members to the party leadership marking a copy to the TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh and party’s state chief Palla Srinivasa Rao and stated that they all are aspiring for the nominated posts.

