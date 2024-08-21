“TDP is cooking up egg puns to distract people from Super Six promises”

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has lambasted the TDP over its claim that Rs 3,62,56,700 worth of egg puffs were consumed under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government.

The opposition party termed the social media posts on “egg puffs” consumption as fabricated and said the ruling party is using these tactics to divert the people’s attention from the real issues.

Responding to the wordplay of TDP’s social media post, YSRCP tweeted that the “TDP can only crack some egg puns” as it is trying to distract people from its ‘Super Six’ promises made during the Assembly elections in the state.

YSRCP advised the ruling party to avoid spreading “baseless propaganda” against the YS Jagan’s regime and start focusing on its poll promises and ensure to deliver them. It further said the ruling party should stop lying to the people and make some real progress in people’s lives.

“"Looks like the only thing TDP can crack are some egg puns! No facts, no proof, just desperate, baseless propaganda to distract people from the Super Six promises you should be delivering. Seems you're busy cooking up lies instead. Rather than wasting time on these yolk-filled distractions, try focusing on doing something you promised to come into power. Malicious rumors won’t fix anything, but real action will – and that’s what we’re all about. And you never will be," YSRCP tweeted.

