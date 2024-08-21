YS Jagan's Egg Puffs Bill: Perni Nani lashes out at TDP Coalition Govt's for false propaganda

Former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) expressed outrage at the TDP Coalition government stating that they were abandoning their promises to the people and resorting to false news and malicious propaganda against YSRCP President and Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Wednesday, the former minister stated that the TDP Coalition government unable to digest the good work done by the previous YSR Congress Party government is spreading lies through social media, using paid agents to churn out fabricated posts.

Nani specifically condemned the ridiculous claim circulating about the consumption of Rs 3,62,56,700 worth of egg puffs under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. He challenged the coalition government to prove the claim if it holds any truth, calling it nothing but a diversion from real issues.

He slammed Minister Nara Lokesh reminding him of his pre-election promise to support tomato farmers. With farmers now forced to throw away their produce due to lack of market prices, he questioned whether Lokesh could even see the dire situation they are in, or if it was all just empty talk.

Addressing the scandal around medical seats, Nani pointed out that while TDP accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government of selling seats, they are now outright privatising entire medical colleges. He asked whether Dalits, BCs, and minorities no longer need medical education under their rule.