Road Accident: APSRTC bus collision with stationary lorry

An APSRTC bus traveling from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam on Friday evening collided with a parked lorry near Adapaka village in Laveru mandal, Srikakulam district. The accident resulted in ten passengers being injured. The lorry reportedly had a flat tyre and was stopped in the middle of the National Highway.

Etcherla MLA Eswara Rao and some men from his team stepped in to help those injured in the accident. They called for ambulances to ferry the injured to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.