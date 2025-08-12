Pulivendula, Ontimitta Bypolls: Democracy Killed! Home Minister Anita’s Words Came True?

Allegations of large-scale irregularities have surfaced during the ZPTC by-elections in Pulivendula and Ontimitta, with reports claiming that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) engaged in disruptive tactics throughout the polling process.

According to various news reports, incidents began even before polling day, with opposition candidates reportedly facing attacks, campaign activities being obstructed, and police-aided detentions through alleged false cases. On polling day, there were claims of voter intimidation, polling booth changes, and booth capturing — all of which, critics say, undermine the democratic process.

In several areas, TDP leaders allegedly blocked voters, sent some back, and cast votes on their behalf. Despite these accusations, election officials and police were said to remain passive observers. Meanwhile, sympathetic media outlets reportedly portrayed the elections as peaceful, restricting on-ground coverage to media houses aligned with opposition parties, including small YouTube channels, while promoting visuals of orderly queues to suggest a smooth voting process.

There are also allegations that police facilitated TDP’s rigging in some places and later requested certain voters and candidates to cast their votes after the party had secured its preferred numbers. Such actions reportedly led to heated confrontations between police and angry voters.

Additionally, police checkpoints were set up at several village entry points in both Pulivendula and Ontimitta, allegedly stopping YSRCP supporters and certain voters from entering, while allowing TDP leaders’ vehicles through without hindrance.

The incidents have sparked political outrage, with ruling party leaders calling the events an assault on democracy.

Home Minister Anita’s Remarks on Pulivendula, Ontimitta By-Elections Prove True on Polling Day

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita had earlier predicted that the Pulivendula and Ontimitta by-elections would turn into a spectacle that would shock the public. On polling day, her words appeared to come true, as the events unfolding at the booths seemed to match her warnings.