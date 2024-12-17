Pension System Under Coalition Government Crumbles, Over 3 Lakh Beneficiaries Cut, Says Malladi Vishnu

Tadepalli, December 17: Former MLA Malladi Vishnu stated that the coalition government has removed over three lakh names from the beneficiaries' list, highlighting the collapse of the social security system in the state.

Addressing the media at the Party Central Office here on Tuesday, he exposed the alarming collapse of the state's pension system under the TDP-led coalition, which has resulted in the removal of more than three lakh beneficiaries.

During YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure, pensions worth ₹92,547.66 crore were seamlessly delivered to 66,34,747 beneficiaries through a robust volunteer system, ensuring doorstep delivery by 5:00 AM. However, within just six months of the coalition government taking charge, the number of beneficiaries was reduced to 63,20,282, with over three lakh names missing from the list.

He blamed Chandrababu Naidu's interference, citing TDP's complaint to the Election Commission, which led to the suspension of doorstep delivery during the elections. This forced elderly citizens to collect their pensions from Sachivalayams, resulting in 46 deaths due to extreme heat.

The two lakh new applications remain sidelined without verification, while pensions are being arbitrarily removed or transferred to other districts through login manipulation, allegedly orchestrated by Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar of Addanki constituency in Bapatla district.

The former MLA denounced the vindictive targeting of YSRCP supporters and accused the coalition of prioritizing political vendetta over public welfare. Unlike Jagan's saturation-based, transparent approach, which benefited the elderly, widows, and disabled, the current regime's failures and misuse of power are inflicting untold hardship on the most vulnerable citizens.