Gurugram: Three held for vandalism & setting vehicles on fire

Gurugram, Dec 17 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have arrested three people, including a Dhaba owner, and filed cross FIRs in connection with vandalism and setting fire to vehicles due to enmity near the jail complex in Sohna Chowk, police said.

The accused has been identified as Aniket a resident of village Khandsa, Gurugram, Hemant (Dhaba owner) and Mohit, both residents of Islampur, Gurugram.

According to the police, on December 15, information was received at Police Station Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram, regarding a fight at 'Jail Ki Roti Boti Dhaba' near Sohna Chowk, Gurugram.

On receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and found that the injured person had gone to the hospital. The police team reached the hospital for further action but the injured person was not found in the hospital.

Thereafter, on December 16, a person filed a complaint at the Shivaji Nagar police station. In the complaint, he said that he was eating food at Jail Ki Roti Boti Dhaba with Dhaba operator Hemant Sharma and his other friend on December 15.

At the same time, some people were having a birthday party near a parked car. When he ordered food, those people abused him and started beating him. When his friends came to rescue him, they also beat his friends and threatened to kill him.

On this complaint, FIR number 441 was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram.

In relation to the incident, a person from the other side also told the police on December 15 that he was having a birthday party with his friends near Sohna Chowk. During this, he picked up a chair from near Jail Ki Roti Boti Dhaba to sit. However, the Dhaba owner and his associates beat him up and also vandalised his auto and set an Eco car on fire. On this complaint, another FIR number, 442, was registered in Police Station Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram.

During the investigation, police took action and arrested Aniket in FIR number 441 from Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram, on Monday. Later police also nabbed Hemant and Mohit.

From the criminal record of the accused, it was found that two cases were registered against the accused, Aniket, under the Excise Act in Gurugram.

"Police teams have been formed to arrest other accused in the above cases. Every possible effort is being made by the formed teams to arrest the accused involved in committing the crimes of the above cases. Investigation of the cases is going on," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

