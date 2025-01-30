Peddireddy To File Defamation Suit Against Media House: Watch Video

Tirupati: Former Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu has been using his friendly media for character assassination of his political opponents by levelling false allegations and said that he would file a defamation case against the media house. Speaking to media here on Wednesday, he said, Chandrababu Naidu has been time and again targeting YSRCP using his friendly media as a front and spreading false stories.

“The report that I have encroached forest land is baseless and totally false. The 75.76 acre land was purchased in the name of our family members, way back in 2001 and it has the clearances from the competent authorities.

We will file a defamation case against the media house for Rs 50 crore for publishing such news which is aimed at character assassination. We had done the same on the Madanapalle issue as well”, he said.

The land was cleared by the Revenue and Forest Departments and the Director of Settlements had given the nod after resurvey based on complaint filed by Venkatramana Reddy. He had complained to the then Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy and has also moved the court.

As the records were clear and in our favour there was action. Now the media house picked up the old story and tried to project us as encroachers without verifying the facts for which we will move the court, he said adding that the details were also available in the Gazette which is in public domain.

During electioneering also Pawan Kalayan and Chandrababu Naidu had levelled allegations against me and even went to the extent of telling that I have exported red sanders to Nepal. If that be the case Pawan Kalyan, the forest minister should have taken action. They did not as they knew that what they went on propagating was not true, he said.

Chandarababu Naidu has been resorting to such tricks as he had conceded that he cannot fulfil his election promises. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the other hand had given a welfare calendar and disbursed money to the beneficiaries directly on the dot.

When asked about V Vijayasai Reddy leaving the Party, Peddireddy said, YSRCP started with a single MP and lone MLA and it has won the faith of people and will be with the people.