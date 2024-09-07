Mithya Dosha Prevention Mantra: Avoid Moon on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

On auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi day, people avoid looking at the moon to avoid Mithya Dosha. Mithya Dosha is a curse that could falsely implicate a person of stealing something.

According to puranas, Lord Shri Krishna too suffered from the effects of Mithya Dosha after he saw the moon on Chaturthi. He was accused of stealing the precious gem Syamantaka. Sage Narada, who knew about Lord Ganesha's curse asked Shri Krishna to observe a fast to come out unaffected.

If you accidentally see the moon on this day, chant the below mantra.

Mithya Dosha Prevention Mantra

सिंहः प्रसेनमवधीत्सिंहो जाम्बवता हतः।

सुकुमारक मारोदीस्तव ह्येष स्यमन्तकः॥

Simhah Prasenamavadhitsimho Jambavata Hatah।

Sukumaraka Marodistava Hyesha Syamantakah॥