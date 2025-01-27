Ambedkar statue vandalism: Dalit outfits call for Amritsar shutdown

Amritsar, Jan 27 (IANS) Members of Dalit bodies have given a call for Amritsar shutdown on Monday to protest the vandalising of the iconic statue of B.R. Ambedkar on Heritage Street near the Golden Temple complex on the evening of Republic Day.

They have demanded strict action against the accused, who was arrested by the police.

According to the police, the accused, Akashdeep Singh, belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. The accused used a hammer to deface the statue and burnt the stone-carved Constitution book in front of the statue by lighting inflammable material on it. He used a ladder to reach the statue's top.

The police said the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a first information report (FIR) has been registered and the accused was arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

Appealing people to maintain calm, Shiromani Akal Dal Member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the attempt to vandalise the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Heritage Street in Amritsar is deplorable and part of a conspiracy to divide “our society and cause disturbance in Punjab. Such acts should be dealt with sternly. I appeal to Punjabis to maintain calm”.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Akali leader Sukhbir Badal said, “This heinous act has hurt the sentiments of millions. I demand stern action against the culprit and a thorough inquiry to unravel the conspiracy behind this shameful incident. Let’s stand united against such vile attempts to create divisions in our society.”

Responding to the incident, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said, “This act is an attack on the values of our Constitution and equality. The accused has been arrested, and the Punjab government will ensure strict action against him.”

Local Member of Parliament and Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla urged the government and the administration to take swift action against the miscreants. “His (Ambedkar’s) legacy is the foundation of our democracy and it is our duty to protect and honour it.”

BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh blamed the AAP government in the state for deteriorating law and order. “Punjab AAP’s Bhagwant Mann government is in deep sleep. Punjab's law and order has deteriorated. The CM is busy with tourism while BR Ambedkar’s statue is tampered with and the Constitution is insulted. That too outside the police station,” he told the media.

