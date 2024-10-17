Alliance with Congress in Rajasthan only if they give us two seats: RLP

Jaipur, Oct 17 (IANS) Two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypolls for Rajasthan’s seven Assembly seats, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) President Hanuman Beniwal demanded on Thursday that his party will only ally with Congress if they give them two seats in the ensuing bypolls in the state.

“RLP will contest from Khivsar and Deoli Uniara if Congress allies with us. If they refuse our condition then we will field our candidates on Jhunjhunu, Deoli Uniara, Khivsar and from one more seat as well. In total, we will contest four seats,” said Beniwal.

However, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that the decision to form any alliance is with the central leaders. “They will take a final call on it,” said Dotasra.

Congress and RLP were in an alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Hanuman Beniwal contested from the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat and won as an alliance candidate and resigned from Khinvsar.

“Khinvsar Assembly constituency is like my family. After the Lok Sabha elections, I visited many places in Khinvsar. Our family has won the Khinvsar seat eight consecutive times. Here the public itself contests the elections. The candidate is also of the public's choice and now also, the candidate will be of the public's choice," he added.

He said that RLP would gather the people in two days and decide about the candidate. “This time again, the people of Khinwsar will defeat the BJP,” he claimed.

