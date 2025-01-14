2 new battalions of CISF sanctioned by Home Ministry

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Creating a job opportunity for 2,000 people, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned expansion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) by giving the go-ahead for two new battalions, an official said on Tuesday.

This decision will augment the CISF's capacity, strengthen national security and create new employment opportunities for over 2,000 people and take the strength of the force to 2 lakh.

The MHA's approval authorises the addition of two battalions, each comprising 1,025 personnel of various ranks. This will take the total number of CISF battalions from 13 to 15. Each new battalion will be led by a Senior Commandant-level officer.

The new battalions will also be vital in catering to the increasing demands on the CISF by creating a pool of trained personnel to fulfill immediate induction requirements relating to internal security, said an official statement on Tuesday.

The reserve battalions consist of personnel specifically trained and equipped who are experienced in handling security of high security jails and other undertakings.

Furthermore, the additional battalions will significantly improve the CISF's rapid response capabilities during emergencies. The availability of dedicated reserve units, well-equipped with a transport fleet as well as sufficient weapons, means faster deployment and more effective management of critical situations, further enhancing public safety and security.

The CISF is also looking to introduce global standards in airport security by establishing an Internal Quality Control Unit (IQCU) for the Aviation Security Group (ASG) deployed at 68 airports across India.

As a step towards enhancing aviation security, the IQCU will play a crucial role in establishing world-class security procedures and introducing new technology.

The IQCU will be led by a senior CISF officer and a team of certified Aviation Security instructors, national auditors and experienced personnel who will be instrumental in the standardisation of procedures and ensuring uniformity in security procedures across all airports through standardised training and evaluation methods.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.