1st consignment of Indian pomegranates reaches Melbourne from Mumbai

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The first consignment of Indian pomegranates from Mumbai to Melbourne in Australia has been successfully facilitated, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) informed on Thursday.

The export (on August 31) not only underscores India's capabilities in meeting global quality standards but also provides a significant boost to Indian farmers by opening up new revenue streams, said APEDA in a statement.

The consignment was successfully cleared in Melbourne and was showcased at ‘Fine Food Australia 2024’ at the APEDA India pavilion, further highlighting the global appeal of Indian pomegranates. The consignment weighing 1.1 metric tonnes (MT) consisted of 336 boxes (each weighing 3.5 kg).

In the financial year 2023-24, India exported 72,011 metric tonnes of pomegranates worth $69.08 million to markets including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bahrain and Oman.

Australia granted market access to Indian pomegranates in 2020, paving the way for Indian farmers to tap into a new and lucrative market.

India, being the second-largest producer of horticulture crops, sees major pomegranate production in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

APEDA, which comes under Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said it has established Export Promotion Forums (EPF) specifically for pomegranates, aimed at boosting exports and removing supply chain bottlenecks.

The authority’s commitment to promoting the export of fresh fruits and vegetables, despite their perishable nature, is evident in their development of sea protocols to retain product attributes when exporting to long-distance destinations.

“This initiative not only reinforces India's position in global markets but also directly supports Indian farmers by creating sustainable export opportunities,” said APEDA.

These pomegranates were meticulously packed at their Australia-approved packhouse in Ahmednagar, guaranteeing that they meet the stringent quality standards required for international markets.

