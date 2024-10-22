Wrestler Bajrang Punia takes charge as All India Kisan Congress Working President

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Wrestler Bajrang Punia took charge as Working President of the All India Kisan Congress here on Tuesday.

All India Kisan Congress National President Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Congress General Secretary Kumari Selja, former Union Minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh, party MLA Vinesh Phogat, All India Kisan Congress Vice-Chairman -- Akhilesh Shukla and Anant Dahiya -- were present as Punia took charge at the Congress headquarters in the national capital.

While speaking to the media, Selja said that now Bajrang Punia will play a new role in the Congress and will raise the voice of the farmers and labourers of the country.

The youth and farmers of the country have high expectations from Punia, she added.

Selja said that the basis of our country's economy is farmers and labourers, but the BJP government is indifferent towards them.

The mandis in Haryana and Punjab are in poor condition, she added.

While congratulating Bajrang Punia on his new role in Congress, former Union Minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh said: "Today there is a need to take the farmers's fight politically in the country for which the farmers will have to gather under the flag of Congress. Farmers divided in many organisations will come together and fight politically, only then will they be able to get a share in the economy of the country and the world."

While congratulating Punia on assuming charge, Khaira said that Punia will strengthen the party's base by raising the issues of farmers and labourers in Haryana as well as in various states of the country.

Khaira demanded from the Central government that the warehouses filled with old stock in Punjab should be immediately vacated and the new paddy crop should be purchased from the farmers at fair prices.

Bajrang Punia was appointed the Working Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress on September 6.

