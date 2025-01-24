Vikramaditya Motwane lauds producer Sameer Nair as the vision keeper behind 'Black Warrant'

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Vikramaditya Motwane's last directorial venture was the Netflix series "Black Warrant". He recently talked about his experience of working with Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment.

Stressing the importance of a shared vision, mutual respect, and willingness to take creative risks, Vikramaditya Motwane was quoted saying, “A producer is many things. People presume that they are just all about the budget. And, of course, that's a skill set that a producer has to have; to be able to say what is the best you can get for your director considering the limitations of your funds. But I think a producer goes beyond that, and in the case of Applause, in the case of Sameer and Deepak, it's been the macro perspective that they have on certain things. A producer has a vision sometimes. A director has a vision as well. But a producer helps the director to keep to his vision, reminding him or her of what one has set out to achieve."

The filmmaker revealed that Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal from Applause Entertainment shared valuable inputs throughout the making of "Black Warrant." He shared, “That's the way we worked on this one (Black Warrant), the macro notes that Sameer and Deepak and the team would end up giving. Checking what we can do to make things look better. How can we market it better. A good producer essentially has their director's back at one level and is in a way the overall vision keeper of a project."

Meanwhile, Sameer Nair also shared his views on working with Vikramaditya Motwane, “In the case of Vikram and Black Warrant, he’s not just a director; he’s a producing partner. He’s involved in every aspect of the project. But in general, I think the industry has evolved significantly. Directors are coming in with a solid plan—better writing processes, pre-production, and overall discipline. As producers, our job is to make the journey as smooth and enjoyable as possible. It’s about putting our best foot forward and building friendships along the way.”

